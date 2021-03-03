E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Meet our moegoe of the week: Lindsay Dentlinger

By Ashley Lechman
Lindsay Dentlinger

Johannesburg – Political reporter for news channel eNCA Lindsay Dentlinger – currently under investigation for racism for allegedly treating politicians differently when she interviews them – is our moegoe of the week.

During her post-budget interviews outside parliament, Dentlinger spoke to FFP leader Pieter Groenewald without a mask, but insisted UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa keeps his on while speaking to her.

Commentators have weighed in on the controversy, claiming it’s not the first time the journo has taken black politicians to task for not wearing their masks while turning a blind eye to their white counterparts.


Take a look at the reaction to the incident on Twitter below:

Charmza of the week: 

Miss SA Shudu Musida is our charmza for words of encouragement to disappointed matriculants who did not do well in their exams.

Taking to social media, the reigning queen of Mzansi said the tough year for the Class of 2020 compounded by the struggles with the Covid-19 pandemic, made it difficult for many to do well.

Our charming Miss SA reminded those who did not achieve their goals in the matric year that the results do not define who they are and should pick up the pieces and move on to other avenues to better themselves.

The beauty queen has also launched her mental health initiative MindfulMondays, together with the SA Depression and Anxiety Group.

 

,iss SA 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.