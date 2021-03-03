Meet our moegoe of the week: Lindsay Dentlinger

Johannesburg – Political reporter for news channel eNCA Lindsay Dentlinger – currently under investigation for racism for allegedly treating politicians differently when she interviews them – is our moegoe of the week.

During her post-budget interviews outside parliament, Dentlinger spoke to FFP leader Pieter Groenewald without a mask, but insisted UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa keeps his on while speaking to her.

Commentators have weighed in on the controversy, claiming it’s not the first time the journo has taken black politicians to task for not wearing their masks while turning a blind eye to their white counterparts.

Take a look at the reaction to the incident on Twitter below:

I said I'll be getting back to Lindsay Dentlinger. And that's exactly what I'm doing. Let's not forget that racism is deeper than simply words like in the cases of Vicki Momberg and Penny Sparrow. Micro-aggressions are powerful and this is a clear example. #eNCA#BoycotteNCA — Cameron Kendall (@CameronKendall) March 2, 2021

I understand Lindsay Dentlinger made a mistake. But calling her a “racist!” Really? 🙆🏽‍♀️#eNCA pic.twitter.com/67RXjbSWZu — MJ Ncube 🇺🇸🇿🇦 (@TherealMJNcube) February 25, 2021

Of coz there will always be that black brother – i mean here is evidence of 3 times she did this, according to Lindsay Dentlinger and @eNCA COVID19 IS A BLACK THING pic.twitter.com/LUJGFonxdP — Man United 3:2 Li'VAR'pool (@Allan_2801) February 25, 2021

No Black South African Politician must agree to be interviewed by this racist Lindsay Dentlinger ever again, this is in solidarity with every black person who knows the pain of Racism. #eNCA #eNCAMUSTFALL pic.twitter.com/ZWbRXivlx9 — Our Land 🇿🇦 (@sheriff_za) February 25, 2021

This is Lindsay Dentlinger, a racist reporter for #eNCA who interviewed Groenewald & the Boy John Steenhuisen without them putting on masks, when Hon Nqabayomzi Kwankwa came to speak to her, she asked him to put on his mask. #eNCA #eNCAMustFall pic.twitter.com/nSMncBLJsp — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) February 25, 2021

According to eNCA reporter, Lindsay Dentlinger’s actions were not racially motivated. Lindsay interviewed Pieter Groenewald & John Steenhuisen without their masks on, while she told UDM’s Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, to keep put his mask on before being interviewed. #eNCA #eNCAMUSTFALL pic.twitter.com/Qd8kBfckq4 — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) February 26, 2021

Charmza of the week:

Miss SA Shudu Musida is our charmza for words of encouragement to disappointed matriculants who did not do well in their exams.

Taking to social media, the reigning queen of Mzansi said the tough year for the Class of 2020 compounded by the struggles with the Covid-19 pandemic, made it difficult for many to do well.

Our charming Miss SA reminded those who did not achieve their goals in the matric year that the results do not define who they are and should pick up the pieces and move on to other avenues to better themselves.

The beauty queen has also launched her mental health initiative MindfulMondays, together with the SA Depression and Anxiety Group.

To All Matriculants of 2020, today I want to congratulate you, you will always be remembered as the class who made it through so much adversity and setbacks. — Shudufhadzo (@abigailmusida) February 23, 2021

To those who might not have gotten the results they wished, hoped and worked for, just know that you are not defined by a mark but by who you are and the potential inside of you. This is only the beginning! Congratulations https://t.co/xGIcB7A4da — Shudufhadzo (@abigailmusida) February 23, 2021

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi