Meet our moegoe of the week: Lubeko Lennox Mgandela, a principal without principles

Johannesburg – What was the Tsolo, Eastern Cape, school principal really thinking when he acted like an idiot, instructing an 11-year-old pupil to retrieve his cellphone from a pit toilet?

The principal, Lubeko Lennox Mgandela, was suspended, then arrested and initially charged with attempted murder, which has since been changed to child abuse.

He appeared in court and was granted R2 500 bail.

The moegoe forced the boy to undress to his underwear and sift through faeces while being helped by other pupils to find the phone he had dropped into the toilet at Lututu Junior Secondary School.

The learned moemish should have known better.

Charmza of the week:

Revered poet, author and activist Don Muhammad Omaruddin Mattera is set to be honoured for his outstanding work with a Grant Patron of the Arts award.

The award will be presented by the National Writers Association of South Africa (NWASA).

NWASA secretary-general Dr Lebogang Nawa said the accolade is reserved for people considered a fountain of knowledge in their spheres of expertise. Among his many awards, the Muslim Youth Movement of South Africa in conjunction with AWQAF South Africa, honoured Mattera for his contribution to social justice and reconciliation in South Africa and the world.

You’re one of a kind, Bra Zinga.

