Meet our Moegoe of the week: Suspended Ace Magashule

Johannesburg – Suspended ANC secretary- general Ace Magashule is a moegoe for thinking and believing he can get away with all the allegations of corruption by his latest move to “suspend” ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, Magashule said he suspended Ramaphosa for allegations of vote-buying during the CR17 election campaign.

This despite him not having a mandate from the national executive committee, which is the only body between conferences that could suspend a party president.

You’ve turned the application of the governing party’s step-aside ruling into a circus, moegoe.

Charmza:

Mzansi actress Thuso Mbedu is our charmza after scoring a new movie role opposite Hollywood superstar Viola Davis.

The charmer will star in the upcoming flick The Woman King and her big break comes just before she makes her much-awaited debut on Amazon Prime Video’s Underground Railroad.

The Woman King is a tale of a general of an all-female military unit, and her daughter, who together fight the French and neighbouring tribes who enslave their people.

The twice Emmy-nominated actress also became the first SA actress to lead a mainstream US series with her role as Cora in Underground Railroad. Bravo, girl.

