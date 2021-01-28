Meet our moegoes and Charmza of the week

Johannesburg – The tragic passing of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has seen a few among us show the worst in humanity: the lack of empathy and Ubuntu.

The moegoes of this week are the despicable hoodlums who “jokingly” said on social media that they would have traded the life of Mthembu with that of his cabinet colleague Bheki Cele.

This is not only disgusting but points to moral decay in our society.

Every human life matters and wishing death on anyone is despicable and says a lot about us as a society.

The cowards who hide behind 140 characters are a shame to the society we are trying to build. For all their efforts, the scoundrels who wished death upon their fellow human beings need to be shunned by society. Bloody moegoes.

Charmza

Who is Amanda Gorman?

That was the question on many lips around the world on Wednesday as the young poet captivated the globe during US President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The confidence and talent she displayed is the stuff of legends. It is no surprise that the likes of Oprah Winfrey have already dubbed her the next Maya Angelou.

Her powerful presence on that stage made many young black girls across the world believe that anything is possible in a free and caring world.

Watch her recite her poem below:

On a day for the history books, @TheAmandaGorman delivered a poem that more than met the moment. Young people like her are proof that "there is always light, if only we're brave enough to see it; if only we're brave enough to be it." pic.twitter.com/mbywtvjtEH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

Thank you! I would be nowhere without the women whose footsteps I dance in. While reciting my poem, I wore a ring with a caged bird—a gift from @Oprah for the occasion , to symbolize Maya Angelou, a previous inaugural poet. Here’s to the women who have climbed my hills before. https://t.co/5Tegd20sko — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 20, 2021

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD