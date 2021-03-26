Meet SA’s new attorney of the High Court, Katlego Makgaila

Johannesburg – South Africans erupted with pride and joy on Friday, after Katlego Makgaila went viral when he posted on Twitter that he is now an official admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa.

The trend, “Congratulations Katlego” was trending in the second spot in South Africa.

Take a look at the messages that were posted on Twitter for the attorney below:

An admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LcgkS00sXN — Katlego Makgaila (@Katlego_Mack) March 26, 2021

Congratulations katlego. — Gentle Giant (@tshepo_tlhale) March 26, 2021

Attorney ya rena! 😄 Congratulations Katlego! — The Photographer With Dimples (@Jay_Mahlakwana) March 26, 2021

Congratulations Katlego!! They must be super proud. https://t.co/adT3QsRCO3 — Siboniso Ndou (@SibonisoNdou) March 26, 2021

It's rare to see Congratulations these days on my TL.. this one turned me up Congratulations Katlego pic.twitter.com/6C6rg77mMK — Khonadzeo (@ElTrippier) March 26, 2021

Congratulations Katlego oh some happy/Good news for today! I don't even know him but my eyes are teary! — T boogie (@djplatinumore1) March 26, 2021

I really don’t want anyone to think I’m neglecting their well wishes. The notifications are a mess.

I truly appreciate the kind messages. 🙏🏽❤️ — Katlego Makgaila (@Katlego_Mack) March 26, 2021

For a change we are celebrating a black man's excellence and not cancelling one. Congratulations Katlego pic.twitter.com/md48MQgjMs — Cellular ZA (@Cellular_RSA) March 26, 2021

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD