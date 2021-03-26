E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Meet SA’s new attorney of the High Court, Katlego Makgaila

By SUNDAY WORLD

Johannesburg – South Africans erupted with pride and joy on Friday, after Katlego Makgaila went viral when he posted on Twitter that he is now an official admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa.

The trend, “Congratulations Katlego” was trending in the second spot in South Africa.

Take a look at the messages that were posted on Twitter for the attorney below: 


 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.