Meet the father Terresa of Soweto

Johannesburg – Soweto-born philanthropist Nhlanhla Tshabalala is proof that you don’t need millions of rands to be a giver.

Since 2016, Tshabalala has been changing lives through his charity organization – The Nhlanhla Tshabalala Foundation (NTF).

The 32-year-old whose charity organization has a network of more than 80 000 children and youth across the country, empowers previously disadvantaged children and youth to continue schooling from early childhood to matric and prepare them for post-matric education and ensuring their health is well taken care of to ensure longer productive lifespan, despite their underprivileged backgrounds.

The foundation also assists all children, learners and youth from previously disadvantaged backgrounds to better their education, health care and provide for their daily needs.

“Our primary beneficiaries are adolescents from age 10 to 19 years and our secondary recipients are early childhood development from zero to nine years and youth up to 35 years. Together with a team of volunteers, we deal with issues including HIV/AIDS, sexual education, GBV, life skills, drug awareness and food insecurities. More recently we have extended our work into Covid-19. We also engage these young people in different projects including online leadership programmes and awareness programmes to help them to be well-rounded human beings,” says Tshabalala.

He adds that his biggest motivation to start the initiative was seeing young gifted people being wasted in alcohol and drugs in the neighbourhood he grew up in and by his though upbringing.

“I did not have an easy upbringing as a result I was not able to finish my studies. This was my biggest motivation to start the foundation. I wanted to change the lives of young people in Soweto. I wanted to give them a better life,” he says.

Tshabalala adds that he wants to make the act of giving a fashion statement in South Africa.

“I want to inspire young people to be givers. I want to make giving fashionable. South Africa has this bad culture of taking, as a result, we do not value things. We do not know how to take care of thing given to us for free. We burn schools, clinics and we destroy infrastructure. I want people to celebrate giving,” he says.

Tshabalala says those interested in donating to his foundation can get involved by donating in many ways including giving their skills, using their voice and influence, donating school uniforms, stationery, gardening tools and supplies educational books, groceries, hygiene packs, dress up a matric learner for the matric dance, sports supplies, funds for tertiary tuition, registration, among other things.

“Every bit helps. Philanthropy is not just the realm of the super-rich. We can all do our part in improving the wellbeing of others,” he says.

Sunday World

Author



Theo Nyhaba