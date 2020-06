A female member of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has died this afternoon after testing positive for COVID-19.

The officer, who was aligned to operations, died at a hospital after she was admitted showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

These details were confirmed by JPMD acting Chief Sipho Dlepu, in a WhatsApp message seen by Sunday World, sent to senior managers at Metro police.

This is a developing story.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni