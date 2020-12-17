E-edition
MFR Souls score Tik Tok Song Of The Year nomination for Amanikiniki

By Ashley Lechman
Johannesburg – Two-time SAMA nominees, Ma-Ero and Force Reloaded, better known to South Africa as MRF Souls, have had a whirlwind 2020, releasing their second album Musical Kings to critical praise with its lead single Amanikiniki going on to make the amapiano duo household names.

Merging new-age kwaito elements and a distinct amapiano groove, Amanikiniki refers to different flavoured crisps, with the hook asking what flavour you prefer – beef or chicken, which is a metaphor for the choices we make in life.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MFR Souls (@realmfrsouls)


From Sandton to Soweto, Amanikiniki has become a crossover hit that has captured the attention and imagination of a wide audience, reaching over 7.7 million views on Youtube and sparking a nationwide TikTok dance craze in the process, earning them a nomination for TikTok #SongOfTheYear based on the number of local creations in 2020.

From the nominations, TikTok users vote for their favourite song and the song with the most votes will win the title of Song Of The Year.

Watch the video for Amanikiniki below: 

 

Sunday World 

