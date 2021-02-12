Mi Casa’s Mamela video reaches over 2.8 million views

Johannesburg – Only released 12 weeks ago, the video for Mi Casa’s single “Mamela” hailed as the ultimate 2020 wedding song for its depiction of a perfect love story has reached over 2.8 million views on you tube.

The single received great reviews and support from all the media platforms.

Upon the release of the visual instalment, “Mamela” reached even greater heights within the SA Media and beyond.

Written about the simple need to take a vacation with the woman he loves, J’Something hits all the right notes and heart strings with what has been cited as one of their best tracks from their new album ‘We Made It’.

UPDATE … I got it wrong … #MAMELA has hit OVER 2.8 MILLION views on @YouTube 😭 I have no words … ONLY GRATITUDE!!! @MiCasaMusic 💥 pic.twitter.com/m6IUWNIByO — JSOMETHING.COM (@jsomethingmusic) February 11, 2021

Originally known as one of the country’s leading House acts, the band has spread its wings sonically and incorporated fresh sounds and production value, whilst still managing to maintain that hit-making, feel-good Mi Casa vibe that has made them one of our most beloved bands.

Watch the music video below:

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



SUNDAY WORLD