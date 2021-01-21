Minister extends Interim Board of Cricket South Africa’s term by a month

Johannesburg – Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has extended the Interim Board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) ‘s term of office by a month.

Mthethwa appointed the board in October 2020 and gave it three months to complete its mandate at the end of this month. The extension means the interim board ‘s term of office would end at the end of next month.

This was announced by Mthethwa ‘s spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo in a statement today.

Khumalo said the extension was prompted by CSA members council ‘s appointment of the board in November instead of October as required by their Articles of Incorporation.

“On the basis of this one month delay, the Minister decided to extend the mid-January deadline by an additional month, to mid-February 2021,” Khumalo said.

She said Mthethwa would consider another short extension if requested to do so by the board but was confident the current one will enable it to produce a constructive and actionable report.

Mthethwa said, “By all accounts and after some initial turbulence, the work of the Interim Board has gained favour amongst our country’s cricket lovers. Accordingly, I am confident that this extension will enable the Interim Board to produce a constructive and actionable report that contains the reforms required to help South African cricket realise their indubitable talent”.

