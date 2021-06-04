Minister Lindiwe Zulu to kick off youth month activities tomorrow

Johannesburg – The Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu will kick off her department’s Youth Month activities with the official launch of Lulwazi Lwethu Youth Skills Centre in Nyanga, Cape Town tomorrow.

The department said the skills centre will offer an array of training programmes relevant to the economy and assist young people to prepare for the future of work.

“The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey by Statistics South Africa paints a grim picture on youth unemployment. It shows that unemployment increased by 0.1 % to 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, from 32.5% in the last quarter of 2020,” said Lumka Oliphant, spokesperson for Department of Social Development.

“Of major concern is the data which shows an alarming increase in the number of young people aged 15 and 24 that are not in employment, education and training. The data further shows that the rate for females in this category is higher than that of their male counterparts,” she said.

Oliphant said the rising number of youth employment, which is exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, informed the department’s Youth Month activities.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom