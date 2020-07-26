Minister Patel tests positive for COVID -19

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ebrahim Patel, is the latest member of the National Command Council, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Presidency, issued the statement yesterday, stating that this was Patel’s second test conducted since the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Minister Patel is in good spirits and is in self-quarantine, and will continue to work from home. Those that have been in contact with the Minister are also in self-isolation and have been encouraged to get tested,” reads the statement.

Minister Patel had also participated in the virtual parliamentary budget vote debate on the revised budget for the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition on Friday.

“The Minister remains committed to preparing South Africa for the post-covid world, strengthening efforts around reconstruction and recovery. As part his budget debate speech yesterday, the Minister announced that every directorate of the DTIC and every agency within its mandate will prioritise saving firms and jobs during this period.”

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 434 200 as of yesterday.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said the total number of deaths to date is 6655, while the number of recoveries stands at 263 054.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom