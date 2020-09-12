Breaking News

Minnie Dlamini Jones expecting her first child

By Kabelo Khumalo

TV presenter and model Minnie Dlamini Jones and her husband Quinton are expecting their first child.

The news were announced by Minnie Dlamini Jones on her social media platforms on Saturday Morning in which she also shared a picture of her baby bump glared in a traditional outfit.

“Starting a family with you Mr Jones is a dream come true and I couldn’t have chosen a better man to be the father of our child. Our family has suffered such a painful loss however, God has proven to us that with death, comes new life and we welcome this miracle wholeheartedly 🙏🏾


Happy Birthday my love we’re having a baby 🎉🎉🎉 Best Bday present ever, I know lol😂#BecomingMamaJones 💎 #TheJoneses ❤️,” reads her post.

The message triggered a lot of congratulatory messages from numerous of the couple’s fans who said the news will silence a lot of people who were claiming that the couple was struggling to conceive.

