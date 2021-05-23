Take the Sunday World Survey
Mjokes from Trompies dies in car crash

By SUNDAY WORLD

Johannesburg – The fifth member of Trompies, Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane popularly known as Mjokes has passed away in a car accident on Sunday morning.

The group released the following statement, announcing the group member’s death:

“It is with great sadness to announce that our Kalawa Jazmee co-­director and fifth member of Trompies, Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane popularly known as Mjokes passed away in a car accident.


The accident happened in the early hours of this morning, 23 May 2021 after their performance with Trompies.

Further information regarding his memorial service and funeral will be given during the week.”

Messages of condolences poured in on social media for the star: 

