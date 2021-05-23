Mjokes from Trompies dies in car crash

Johannesburg – The fifth member of Trompies, Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane popularly known as Mjokes has passed away in a car accident on Sunday morning.

The group released the following statement, announcing the group member’s death:

“It is with great sadness to announce that our Kalawa Jazmee co-­director and fifth member of Trompies, Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane popularly known as Mjokes passed away in a car accident.

The accident happened in the early hours of this morning, 23 May 2021 after their performance with Trompies.

Further information regarding his memorial service and funeral will be given during the week.”

Messages of condolences poured in on social media for the star:

Goodbye Grootman!

To the family of Mjokes, Trompies, Kalawa Jazmee and Kwaito Nation, may the Almighty Strengthen you during this time. We lost a Gentleman, a humble soul, a loving father to his kids, a lover of music, a mentor, a Kwaito Pioneer. Salute Bra Mjokes!#RIPMjokes pic.twitter.com/vLzOdlXOEq — Zuza Mbatha (@ZUZAMBATHA) May 23, 2021

[BREAKING NEWS] It is with great sadness to announce the death of our director and fifth member of @RealTrompiesSA, @mjokeskalawa ( Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane). He died in a car accident in the early hours of this morning, 23 May 2021 after a performance. #RIPMjokes pic.twitter.com/YkKsryQk9p — Kalawa Jazmee (@KalawaJazmeeR) May 23, 2021

Huge loss to the music industry!

May his soul Rest In Peace and strength to his family! #RipMjokes pic.twitter.com/RE8VpkIMrU — Tebogo Ramaselele (@TebogoRamaselel) May 23, 2021

Rip Mjokes Matsane. A Kwaito pioneer and Legend, Rest easy🙏💐.#RipMjokes pic.twitter.com/IF3dhRHcfu — Jane Van Potgieter🇿🇦. (@ManuRams_) May 23, 2021

#RipMjokes the music has lost a member, mapantsula alahlekelwe. Car accidents be not proud☹😭. #Trompies ilahlekelwe💔💔 pic.twitter.com/ARpO9sIxbn — Willie senama (@Mawijo_11) May 23, 2021

