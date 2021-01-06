Mluleki George passes away after battle with Covid-19

Johannesburg – South African Former Deputy Defence Minister, Mluleki George, has passed away at the age of 72, after he had contracted Covid-19.

George was also the former vice-president of the South African Rugby Football Union (SARFU) and International Rugby Board executive board member.

Mark Alexander, the President of SA Rugby, described the pioneering sports administrator as a “sport bridge builder” and pivotal figure in the historical negotiation process to unify the fractured South African sports landscape.

“He was genuinely one of the icon figures of our historic sports unification process, and we know of course that rugby was closest to his heart,” said Alexander.

“Mluleki was a colossal, calming figure during a very turbulent time in the fight for freedom and the ensuing transition period to a democratic South Africa. On behalf of the South African rugby community, I want to offer our most sincere condolences to the George family and his wide circle of friends. He was very principled man, a skilful negotiator and will always be remembered for his unselfish fight for human rights and the dignity of all people in South Africa.”

George, who was born on 2 February 1948, was Secretary of KADRU in 1973 and president of the Border Rugby Union until his arrest in 1976, and in 1978 he was sentenced to five years as a political prisoner on Robben Island.

George was a founder member of United Democratic Front (UDF) in 1983, one of the founding members of the National Sports Council (NSC) in 1988 and a founder and executive member of National Olympic Committee of South Africa (NOCSA) in 1989.

He served as vice-president of the South African Rugby Football Union (SARFU) from 1993 until 1998, and was also a member of the International Rugby Board from 1994 to 1997.

George was appointed as Board member of the South African Rugby Union (SARU) in 2003.

As a senior ANC LP in Parliament, George also served as an alternate member of Portfolio Committees on Minerals and Energy, Correctional Services and Intelligence from 1994 to 1999; a Chairperson of ANC East London/King William’s Town Region from 1996 until 1999; and as a Chairperson of Parliamentary Portfolio Committee of Safety and Security from 1999 to 2004.

Tributes poured in on social media:

Mluleki George was a dependable, brave and formidable Cde. Marshalled our forces skilfully in our attempt to elect Thabo Mbeki for a 3rd Term in Polokwane. Taught us to never be ashamed of having a preference and fighting for it within a democratic contest. — Mlimandlela Ndamase (@PrinceNdamase) January 6, 2021

It is with a great shock and immense sadness that we learn of the passing of Mluleki George who served as the first president of SAFA during the unification of South African football. — Mpho Motaung (@AnnaMafanta) January 5, 2021

🇿🇦 Mr Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby, described Mr Mluleki George, who passed away on Monday, as a pivotal role player in the unification process of South African sport.

🔗 https://t.co/hodcpE4PqB pic.twitter.com/kCBaI4xqfP — Springboks (@Springboks) January 6, 2021

It is with a great shock and immense sadness that we learn of the passing of Mluleki George who served as the first president of SAFA during the unification of South Africa football.

May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/Jr2HQ5XOLs — TYRONE MKANSI (@Tyrone_Mkansi) January 6, 2021

George was also a founder of the Congress of the People (Cope).

The Cope party released a statement following George’s death.

Cope said in the statement, “This is a massive loss to the country. Cde George gave everything to see his people and the country free. Indeed the country has lost another patriot who loved his country.”

“George was very vocal at the Polokwane Conference, warning the delegates that the ANC is taking a wrong direction and with Zuma as the leader he will not only destroy the ANC but the entire country, but the delegates did not want to listen and Zuma was elected,” the statement further read.

