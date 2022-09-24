Mmusi Maimane launches new party to contest 2024 national elections

New political formation Build One SA (BOSA) is set to eradicate a corrupt system in exchange for an inclusive South Africa for all, says its leader Mmusi Maimane.

The former DA leader launched BOSA in Naledi, Soweto on Saturday.

Addressing a crowd of enthused followers from all over the country, Maimane said it is time to build a South Africa that works for all.

Maimane, who is also the leader of the One SA movement, decried the country’s corruption and crime rates. He said he is tired of corrupt leaders who benefit while ordinary natives suffer because of their greed.

Said Maimane: “There are people who benefit from a broken system … we want all the officials who take bribes to do their jobs. I am telling you; your days are numbered because when we eradicate corruption in 2024, we don’t just start with the politicians, we will clean the service to be efficient for the people of this country.”

Maimane assured his followers that BOSA is for the people. Adding that the party aims to formulate a cabinet that “works for the people” and not against them.

“I am tired of corruption as leadership, we’ve got to get leaders who work for the people. We have to get a president who is accountable to the people. We have to get a president who stays awake all the time. Time to build. We have got to make sure that we have a government that is led by a cabinet, that not only works, but is efficient.”

“I want the best doctors, nurses, and teachers to be well rewarded so that they can build south Africa.”

Maimane said he is saddened by the rate of unemployment in this country.

“There are people sitting at home, saying they are the forgotten. I want to say to them BOSA sees you. It is aware that you have no water and electricity, and you are suffering. You are unemployed. I am here to tell you there is hope and we as BOSA will deliver that change for the people of this country,” he said.

Maimane said he will take this message across the country for South Africans to know that change is coming in 2024 and to assure them that his new party will change the landscape.

“We will be going to every province to bring South Africans together. Let’s remind them of our values. We will tell them we’re going to put a job in every home, make sure the streets are safe, families stay together and ultimately build a government that works for the people,” he said.

“We don’t start a political party because it is easy, but because we value ubuntu. We believe human beings can be brought together by values of justice, diversity, and a future for SA. We strongly believe that we can stand together to build a parliament that filled with the best leaders in the country. That’s why henceforth, I am not just running for president, but I want the best cabinet in 2024, that is made up of people from different places that can say we work for the people and not against the people,” Maimane said.

