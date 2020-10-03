Modiba now a Brazilian

Despite losing one of the most revered coaches on the continent, Pitso Mosimane, Mamelodi Sundowns continued their spending spree on new players to ensure their dominance is unrivaled in local football.

Sundowns’ latest acquisition is utility player Aubrey Modiba whom they secured on a five-year deal, the club announced on its official website on Friday.

“The Bafana Bafana international joins Masandawana from Pretoria rivals Supersport United. The 25-year-old had a great 2019/20 season as he played twenty-three games in all competitions and netted five goals for Matsatsantsa. Modiba is a versatile player who can fit in any position on the left hand side,” said the club.

“I am very happy to be part of the Mamelodi Sundowns, a team that is always competing for trophies every season, and that is something we want for ourselves, our families and the fans. I am looking forward to meeting all the players, technical staff and everyone here, so that we can share good moments together and continue winning and making everyone proud,” said Modiba.

Downs also made the announcement on its Twitter account: “Say hello to the latest Brazilian! Aubrey Modiba joins Mamelodi Sundowns from cross town neighbours, SuperSport United! #Sundowns #WelcomeModiba”

Sundowns have shown interest in the Matsatsantsa superstar since last year believing having him as part of their arsenal could further enhance their chances of winning more trophies, after the past seasons treble with Mosimane at the helm.

There was a sudden change of heart on the part of SuperSport bosses, initially reluctant to enter into negotiations, leading to eventually releasing Modiba.

Although Modiba extended his contract at the Tshwane-based club before the end of his contract in June, Matsatsantsa CEO Stan Matthews had softened his stance about losing the player in the recently ended season.

Xolile Mtshazo