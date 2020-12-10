Moegoe of the week: Matshela Koko

Johannesburg – Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko is our moegoe for being hellbent on discrediting the Zondo Commission investigators.

In his complaint, Koko accused the investigators of using the commission to try to prove the special investigating unit’s (SIU) case against him and in the process disregarding all his evidence.

The ex-Eskom boss is among former executives cited in an SIU case to recover R3.8-billion lost by the power utility during their tenure.

Moegoe Koko was implicated by former Eskom secretary Suzanne Daniels, among others, of introducing her to Gupta associate Salim Essa, who told her about an impending suspension of Eskom managers. Face the music, moegoe.

Charmza

Cyclist Nyiko Masango is our charmza for embarking on a gruelling 3 143km cycling tour to encourage fathers to play an active role in the lives of their children.

The campaign is called Presence in Fatherhood and Fathers’ Rights.

Popularly known as Mr Dynamix, Masango is cycling from Beitbridge at the border post between Zimbabwe and South Africa in Limpopo to Cape Town in the Western Cape to encourage men to be actively involved in their children’s upbringing.

Masango, who is a lifestyle coach, photographer, reverend and an entrepreneur, said what prompted him to undertake the tour was not being able to spend time with his own children. He won his battle.

Go for it, charmza!

