Moegoe of the week: Teachers and principal of Mbilwi Secondary School

Johannesburg – The teachers and principal of Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo are moegoes for turning a blind eye to bullying meted out on pupil Lufuno Mavhungu by a fellow pupil.

The incident led to Lufuno allegedly taking her own life. Now we hear that the Limpopo department of education is probing what should have been the duty of the moegoe teachers to investigate after they were informed about the incident.

They chose to sweep the matter under the carpet. Lufuno would have been alive today if the teachers and the principal took the matter seriously.

This is dereliction of duty of the worst scenario on the part of the teachers and principal. Moegoes!

Charmza of the week:

Attention … and salute to Major- General Thalita Mxakato on her appointment as SA National Defence Force’s (SANDF) first woman chief of defence intelligence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week announced the appointment of Mxakato, who joined the ANC’s armed wing Umkhonto we Sizwe in 1983 and completed her basic training in Angola and Germany.

She was part of the integration into the SANDF in 1994. Ramaphosa says the charmza’s appointment is continued advancement of women.

Mxakato joined the defence intelligence division in 2003, served in the SA Military Health Services and the defence inspectorate division.

She currently serves as deputy chief defence intelligence.

You go, general!

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi