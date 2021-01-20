Moegoes of the week: SA celebs pushing fake news

Johannesburg – To all the people we look up to – prominent individuals and celebs – you are moegoes for spreading fake news, conspiracy theories and misinforming the public about the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines.

The misinformation they are spreading is undermining the government and the public health’s efforts to curb this deadly global pandemic.

Your fake news claims are baseless because taking the vaccine is a personal choice, no one is obliged or forced to do so.

Also read: There is nothing to fear, vaccine is safe

Even before the vaccine has landed in the country, public health officials already face an uphill battle to persuade enough people to get vaccinated, all because of you, moegoes.

Charmza of the week:

South African businesses and companies looking into helping the government to fund the acquisition of Covid-19 vaccines are charmzas. South Africa, with more than 1.1-million confirmed Covid-19 infections and more than 30 000 deaths, is the worsthit country by the virus on the African continent.

The government is also conducting talks with manufacturers to help fund the procurement of the vaccine.

Talks are being held with manufacturers including Pfizer and BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

Have you read: Sobering times for most restaurants: No alcohol means no profit

To the the companies and businesses, including medical insurance companies, you are all charmzas.

Also read: Radio stars grateful for the gift of life

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD