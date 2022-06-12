Mohlabeng, Ledwaba set to join forces to take on Jordaan

Safa presidential candidates Ria Ledwaba and Ngwako “Solly” Mohlabeng are contemplating strategic discussions to form a collaboration in their effort to topple incumbent Danny Jordaan.

Ledwaba and Mohlabeng are mindful of the mammoth challenge they are facing from the powerful Jordaan and realise that working as a team and choosing one candidate for the ballot paper will boost their chance of coming out tops at the electoral congress on June 25.

The much-awaited elections sees former 2010 Fifa World Cup Organising Committee CEO Jordaan seek a third term in office.

Jordaan replaced Kirsten Nematandani in 2013 when he defeated Mandla “Shoes” Mazibuko by a landslide and then stood unopposed for the 2018 ballot after retired referee Andile “Ace” Ncobo withdrew from the race.

“Collaborating with Solly is a very good idea because we are fighting for a common cause and we are in the same corner.

“It’s not about us, we both want a change that will be good for the future of SA football. I have not spoken to him yet because I was muted from talking about the elections,” said Ledwaba.

“Now I can reach out to him. The collaboration is possible and will depend on how the talks with Solly go. Right now, the state of SA football is at its lowest and we cannot keep on celebrating the Class of 1996. We need to start celebrating the class of 2022.”

Mohlabeng said it was something that he would consider as long as it benefits football in the regions and in the local federations.

A Safa insider has suggested that Ledwaba and Mohlabeng working together could maximise their chances.

“I have been informed that they are going to discuss joining forces. If they do not succeed in interdicting the elections, collaborating would maximise votes for one candidate and this could be very crucial. This would be good because it’s using unity to unmask the disunity that’s currently part of the association,” said the informer.

This year’s election race has turned ugly and has been marred by heated exchanges between candidates.

Mohlabeng was kicked out of the ordinary congress in March and was charged with bringing the association into disrepute, and Ledwaba is also facing a disciplinary hearing stemming from previous charges and was barred from launching her manifesto after the nominations were submitted.

Both candidates are accusing Jordaan of amending the Safa constitution to suit his candidature. Ledwaba has written to Fifa secretary-general Fatma Samoura seeking the association’s intervention.

The duo has also separately applied to the Gauteng High Court for an interdict against the electoral congress. Safa leaders have reminded Ledwaba and Mohlabeng that football disputes should not be taken to courts.

