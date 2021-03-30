Mohlala gets second chance at beautiful game

Johannesburg – Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns’ controversial defender Lovers Mohlala has turned to coaching.

He is earning his stripes at ABC Motsepe League club Master Peace FC in Maboloka, Brits.

He won his first two matches as coach.

Last week, he led his second division side to a 3-2 victory over City Rovers, a side from Lichtenburg, also in North West. This past week, he maintained his unbeaten run when he secured another win against Mashau FC, beating the Letlhabile-based Mashau 1-0.

“We are working very hard, but it is difficult to instil your philosophy on players that you did not sign. You have to work with the players that you have at your disposal. But there is an opportunity for them to gain promotion to the GladAfrica Championship and we are hoping that someone can come to us with some investment to assist us achieve the dream,” said Mohlala.

The once roving, tough as teak defender is on a quest of getting his life back together after he confessed that life after football had not been a bed of roses for him.

Mohlala said he left Alexandra and opted for North West because “you get more peace and opportunities that side than in Johannesburg”.

He has publicly admitted that life in the fast lane, easy women, fast cars and partying resulted in him squandering the money he made when he was still a sought-after player.

He recently ventured into some development programmes with mining company Glencore in the area.

He also dabbled in farming, but has since sold his livestock to keep the wolves at bay.

“People never give us soccer players a second chance. It has become a norm that after your playing days, you are written off and you must go to the grave. The teams that we played for must give us opportunities to work with the youngsters.

“Look at clubs in Italy, Gennaro Gattuso is a coach. Simone Inzaghi, Antonio Conte and Andrea Pirlo are also coaching after they retired.

“It’s difficult to teach a 20-year-old the basics of football, the clubs can use us to teach these boys from as early as 15 years,” said Mohlala.

