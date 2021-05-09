Mom, daughter graduate on same day

Johannesburg – Nothing worthwhile comes without effort and overcoming tribulations.

This is the story of the Moses family in Bloemfontein, Free State.

The whole family contracted Covid-19 – there were no fatalities – but the family’s matriarch Rakgadi Moses and her daughter Boitshoko this week shared what few parents share with their children: graduating on the same day. Rakgadi graduated with a post graduate diploma: business administration, while Boitshoko scored a bachelor of arts in Journalism, both obtained from the University of the Free State.

“I’d like to express my sincere gratitude to my family, particularly my husband, who supported me in this journey,” an elated Rakgadi said.

“Second, I’d like to express my appreciation to my employer for offering me a bursary that enabled me to study further and to improve my qualifications, enhance my skills and, as a result, my efficiency in the workplace has improved.”

Rakgadi said it was a moment of great pride when she found out that she would graduate at the same time as her daughter, who she describes as her pride and joy.

“I’m grateful that I motivated and inspired my daughter who obtained her qualification. Us graduating virtually on the same day was even more inspirational to our family and to her siblings, who I wish will follow on our footsteps.”

Boitshoko recalls with gratitude the journey it took her and her mother to attain their qualifications.

“Saying it [graduating] means the world to me would be an understatement. Graduating with my mother on the same day and having our family cheer us on has truly been the highlight of my life,” Boitshoko said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for the wonderful support they’ve given me. It was because of them that I managed to start and finish my degree. I was raised by legends and I am super grateful.”

Her job hunt has started.

“I have experience in radio producing, radio content and podcasting. I cannot wait to spread my unicorn in a workplace.”

Sunday World

Author



Kabelo Khumalo