Moment of silence at PSL games this weekend

Johannesburg – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is mourning the passing of Mphodo Dorothea Ramunenyiwa-Thidiela, wife of David Thidiela, PSL Executive Committee Member and Chairman of Black Leopards FC.

The PSL Executive Committee said it conveys its heartfelt condolences to the Thidiela family and Black Leopards FC for the loss of the Matriarch of the family.

“We supplicate that GOD gives them fortitude at this moment of their extreme grief and pain. The PSL will observe a moment of silence ahead of this weekends’ DStv Premiership and GladAfrica Championship fixtures. May her soul repose peacefully,” the PSL said in a statement.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman