Breaking News

Moment of silence at PSL games this weekend

By Ashley Lechman
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 18: Mwape Musonda of Black Leopards celebrates a goal with teammates during the PSL, Promotion and Relegation Playoff match between Ajax Cape Town and Black Leopards at Rand Stadium on September 18, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Mahlangu/Gallo Images/BackpagePix)

Johannesburg – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is mourning the passing of Mphodo Dorothea Ramunenyiwa-Thidiela, wife of David Thidiela, PSL Executive Committee Member and Chairman of Black Leopards FC.

The PSL Executive Committee said it conveys its heartfelt condolences to the Thidiela family and Black Leopards FC for the loss of the Matriarch of the family.

“We supplicate that GOD gives them fortitude at this moment of their extreme grief and pain. The PSL will observe a moment of silence ahead of this weekends’ DStv Premiership and GladAfrica Championship fixtures. May her soul repose peacefully,” the PSL said in a statement.


