More COVID-19 patients in SA recover, daily infection cases drop

By Ngwako Malatji
COVID-19

 

The total number of people who win the battle against COVID-19 has for the first time increased to 54 percent since the outbreak of the disease in March this year.

According to the stats released by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday July 21, 208 144 patients from 381 798, have recovered from the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 54 percent.

Mkhize also said 195  more COVID-19 patients have lost their battle to the disease, which is caused by coronavirus,  increasing the number of fatalities  from  5173  to 5368.


He further said  8170  more South African citizens have tested positive for the COVID-19 in the last 24 hour circle, increasing the total number of national infection cases from 373 628 to 381 798. The infection numbers in the past two days have dropped by almost 5000 compared to the previous five days which were hovering between 12000 and 13000 on daily basis.

