E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

More than 1000 people infected with deadly COVID-19

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Another 36 fatalities were reported as a result of COVID-19 since the last report.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says the total number of confirmed deaths now tally at 738 525. Eight of these deaths were reported in the Eastern Cape, 20 in the Free State, one person in Gauteng,  one in Mpumalanga and six in the Western Cape.

New cases confirmed today total 1247.


But with 680 726 recoveries, the recovery rate stands at 92%.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation this week, as the deadly virus continues to grip the world.

On a positive note, it was announced earlier today that a vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE proved to be more than 90% effective in the first 94 subjects who were infected by the new coronavirus.

 

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough

Life is about to get back to normal for billions of people around the world after Pfizer and BioNTech announced today that their coronavirus...
Read more
Breaking News

Tzaneen municipality must recoup bouncers’ accommodation costs

The portfolio committee on governance, human settlements and traditional affairs in Limpopo is demanding answers why the greater Tzaneen municipality paid for the accommodation...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal