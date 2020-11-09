More than 1000 people infected with deadly COVID-19

Another 36 fatalities were reported as a result of COVID-19 since the last report.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says the total number of confirmed deaths now tally at 738 525. Eight of these deaths were reported in the Eastern Cape, 20 in the Free State, one person in Gauteng, one in Mpumalanga and six in the Western Cape.

New cases confirmed today total 1247.

But with 680 726 recoveries, the recovery rate stands at 92%.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation this week, as the deadly virus continues to grip the world.

On a positive note, it was announced earlier today that a vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE proved to be more than 90% effective in the first 94 subjects who were infected by the new coronavirus.

