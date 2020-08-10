Breaking News

More than 200 people succumb to COVID-19

By Somaya Stockenstroom

COVID-19 statistics reported for Monday, August 8, showed that the total number of deaths due to the deadly virus was now at 10 621. These are 213 new deaths from the numbers reported yesterday.

Fifty-seven of these deaths were reported in the Eastern Cape, 39 from Gauteng, 11 from KwaZulu Natal, 64 from the Free State, 10 from Mpumalanga, 30 from Western Cape and two people in the Nothern Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.


While recoveries are rapidly on the increase, with 417 200 recorded, the cumulative number of infections stand at 563 598.

Although numbers of infections continue to drop and recoveries are at a 74 percent rate, the ministry has warned that a second surge can occur and that everyone should continue wearing masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing.

 

