E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Mosimane wants to open a soccer school in Mzansi

By SUNDAY WORLD
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFFRICA - FEBRUARY 19: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane wants to open a football school in South Africa to give back to the country that has given him so much.

Speaking to the South African Football Journalists Association, the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach expressed his wish to one day run a football school that will focus on high academic achievement and unearthing talented players.

He is also grateful that Al Ahly have allowed him to continue the schools programme in South Africa.


“My dream is to open a football school rather than owning a soccer club. I am not talking about something like the School of Excellence we used to have, I am talking about a very good academic school,” said Mosimane.

“Do you remember my schools programme? Fortunately, Al Ahly has afforded me the opportunity to continue with it. “The academic level should be so high that no parent will doubt to take their kids there – similar to the rugby schools we have in South Africa. If I can get the money, I am waiting.”

Mosimane explained that he did not harbour ambitions of owning a soccer club in the future.

“I do not have that kind of money to buy a club. I will ask Tim Sukazi how he manages. If you’re able to buy a club for R50-million, then you must have around R300-million or R500-million in your bank account. I wonder where these guys get all the money, they probably got a few things they are doing like tenders and other things,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick is salivating at the prospect of meeting Mosimane’s Al Ahly in the semifinals of the Fifa Club World Cup.

But Ahly will have to overcome Qatar’s Al Duhail in their first match before they can face the German giants. Under Flick’s tutelage, Bayern won the Uefa Champions League, the Bundesliga and the domestic cup tournament Flick told Fifa.com: “It’s always the case at Bayern Munich that you want to have the most successful season possible. And after the treble, you’re obviously looking at the Fifa Club World Cup.

“We’re quite simply motivated to win something else, so we’re all obviously really looking forward to the tournament.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Evans’ uneventful time at SuperSport comes to an end

By Kgomotso Mokoena Johannesburg - SuperSport United are finalising the exit of their top striker Evans Rusike who failed to make an impression at Matsatsantsa...
Read more
Breaking News

Battle for top seat in African football takes an ugly turn

By Kgomotso Mokoena Johannesburg - The South African Football Association (Safa) is wary of the threat that could be posed by dirty tactics in...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.