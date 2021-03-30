Mozambique attack: 43 South Africans accounted for, one dead

Johannesburg – The South African High Commission in Maputo on Monday said it has accounted for the 43 South Africans affected by the recent attacks in northern Mozambique.

Meanwhile, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Minister, Naledi Pandor, has expressed her deepest condolences to the family of a South African man, Adrian Nel, who lost his life in the attack.

According to DIRCO, the accounted citizens were in the area known as Afungi.

“These include the two men who fled into the bush during the attacks on the Amarula Hotel convoy on 26 March and a young South African who hid away and was found by search and rescue helicopters.

“Some of these nationals are already back home whilst others have been moved to safe areas within Mozambique,” said the department.

Northern Mozambique has been affected by a bloody violence since 2017. The conflict intensified on Friday after a group of suspected terrorists stormed into the town of Palma, targeting shops, banks and a military barracks, according to media reports. The incident has left dozens dead while about 60 people are believed to be still missing.

The High Commission said it remains “seized” with a track-and-trace process to determine whether there are any more South Africans who may have been affected.

“The services provided by the High Commission include assisting South African citizens with emergency medical evacuation, obtaining emergency travel documentation and securing international flight transfers.”

Pandor has since commended staff at the High Commission for their prompt efforts at reaching out to fellow South Africans in distress.

“I urge our Mission and the officials including the Ambassador to continue to do all they can to provide assistance to our citizens and any to citizen of Mozambique who may be in need of help.”

She said South Africa will continue to lend a helping hand to the southern African nation.

Mozambique discovers huge wells of Oil and Natural Gas. Suddenly the ISIS Terror group is in Mozambique and the American Military is there to save the day. Comment: Mozambique is going to be turned into an Iraq, Syria and Libya. pic.twitter.com/YgEjbf9y2v — The_Villager (@The_commentor1) March 28, 2021

ISIS is killing people in Mozambique! This is a little under 1850 kms from South Africa! E kae AU? — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) March 28, 2021

I don't want South Africa to be part of Mozambique war. Wars are very costly. We will lose people and money. Coronavirus pandemic mesmerized our country. We can't afford this 😢. Mozambique people must man up and deal with ISIS themselves. We're not going there! — Lethabo (@Cheetahplains) March 27, 2021

Mozambique will burn,USA will take the gas & oil and we gonna talk about like Mozambique is in the middle-east or something coz I don't think there are any people so far detached from each other like Southern African people. — Qhawe (@Qhawe_L) March 28, 2021

The problem we have in Africa is leadership, if had sober & good leaders what is happening in #Mozambique could have been avoided. AU is just for politicians & their political benefits. SADC countries must send troops to rescue Mozambique. — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 28, 2021

USA has deployed Green Berets to combat ISIS-linked terrorists in Mozambique. The terrorists attacked a port city, Palma which is close to Total's $20 billion Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project 3 days ago. — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) March 27, 2021

The South African High Commission in Maputo, Republic of Mozambique, has managed to account for a total of 43 South Africans affected by the recent attacks in the north of the country. pic.twitter.com/eEoVPVozJf — DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) March 29, 2021

