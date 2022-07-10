Mpisane to Shozi: Prove kids are mine

Socialite and Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane has thrown down the gauntlet to his ex-lover, Sithelo Shozi, challenging her to take paternity tests for the two children they share.

Mpisane, according to a letter directed to Shozi on Thursday by his attorneys, Taleni Godi Kupiso Inc, told Shozi he wants the paternity tests to take place tomorrow or on Wednesday.

The couple split up three months after Shozi gave birth to their second daughter. Sunday World reported in January that Mpisane apparently dumped Shozi after he questioned the paternity of their second child.

Now, it has emerged that Mpisane is, in fact, questioning the paternity of both children.

“Our client has in recent past requested that you both take paternity (DNA) tests in respect of Baby Flo and Baby Coco to lay to rest the old rumours of infidelity on your part during the time when the kids were conceived, and instead of addressing our client’s genuine request, you opted to divert attention from the real issues at hand by throwing up allegations of abuse against our client,” the letter from the attorneys reads in part.

“To that end, our client will not be distracted by your sideshows and has secured an appointment with the laboratory to perform the aforesaid tests on the 11th or the 13th of July 2022…kindly refrain from your continued attacks and insults on our client’s mother and direct any communication to our offices.”

Mpisane, who is the youngest club chairperson in the Premier Soccer League, took many by surprise in December when he wed Tamia Louw.

The newlyweds welcomed their first child in May.

This sent Shozi, a Durban DJ and influencer, into a meltdown, and she alleges that Mpisane has been physically abusive towards her.

On Tuesday night, Shozi took to her Instagram account and claimed Andile once hit her in front of his family and friends. The attack led to a miscarriage, she said. The mom of three also shared conversations of Mpisane threatening her.

She said at some point Andile allegedly planned a hit on her.

Mpisane denies all the allegations.

Author