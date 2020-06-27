Breaking News

Mthethwa gives sporting codes greenlight

By Ngwako Malatji

Minister of Sports , Arts and Culture Nathi Mathethwa has approved the resumption of training for various sports codes in South Africa.

Mthethwa has given thumbs up for Cricket SA
, South African Anglers and Casting Confederation ,SA Gymnastics Federation
Tennis SA, SA National Climbing Federation, Canoeing SA
and Swimming SA to restart with training as soon as possible.

This was announced by Mthethwa’s spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo yesterday.

“These sport bodies have submitted their plans, indicating their state of readiness
and their commitment to adhere to stringent health protocols that they will
implement in accordance with the prescribed regulations and directions.
The sport bodies are urged to take note of and implement the comments from the
Health authorities, as applies to each to each of them,” Khumalo said.
We wish to humbly appeal to the rest of the sport sector to exercise patience and
tolerance as we continue with the task of processing their plans.
We also remind you that all those who have not yet submitted their plans have until
midnight tonight, 26 June 2020 to do so,” she added.

 

