E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

MTN8 final venue confirmed

By Xolile Mtshazo
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 31: Siyabonga Ngezana of Kaizer Chiefs challenges Zakhele Lepasa of Orlando Pirates during the 1st Leg of the MTN8 Semi Final match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) together with MTN are pleased to announce the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium as the venue to host Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates for the 2020/21 MTN8 Final.

The Final will be played on Saturday, 12 December 2020 and will be LIVE on the SuperSport PSL channel (202) and SABC 1.

Kick-off time is at 18h30.


Also read: PSL’s TTM FC boss in financial disarray as ABSA demands Bentleys and R9m home back

Although fans will not be allowed to be at the stadium to cheer for their teams due to COVID-19 regulations, the PSL and MTN have lined up several activities which will ensure fans and MTN customers don’t miss out on the festivities of the day, including the build-up and road to the final as we assist the public to #Remake2020 with Wafa Wafa.

Have you read: Can Champs League offer perfect tonic for Chiefs?

Look out for more details on these activities which will be communicated in due course.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Sunday politics: Detached ANC leaders have lost plot

Johannesburg - In the report of the ANC’s 54th elective conference in 2017, the governing party noted that chief among the challenges plaguing the...
Read more
Breaking News

World Aids Day: Rape survivors at greater risk of HIV infection

A research study by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) shows that HIV negative women rape survivors have a greater risk of acquiring...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.