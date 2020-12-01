MTN8 final venue confirmed

Johannesburg – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) together with MTN are pleased to announce the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium as the venue to host Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates for the 2020/21 MTN8 Final.

The Final will be played on Saturday, 12 December 2020 and will be LIVE on the SuperSport PSL channel (202) and SABC 1.

Kick-off time is at 18h30.

Although fans will not be allowed to be at the stadium to cheer for their teams due to COVID-19 regulations, the PSL and MTN have lined up several activities which will ensure fans and MTN customers don’t miss out on the festivities of the day, including the build-up and road to the final as we assist the public to #Remake2020 with Wafa Wafa.

Look out for more details on these activities which will be communicated in due course.

