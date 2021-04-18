MultiChoice Innovation Fund a game changer for entrepreneurs

Johannesburg – What does it really mean when we say we’re changing the game for entrepreneurs?

It means Swypa Delivery, an e-commerce startup that does deliveries in townships, can grow quicker.

It means award-winning filmmakers Layla Swart and Jahmil X.T Qubeka can co-create with international studios on more world-class content through their company Yellowbone Entertainment.

That is how the MultiChoice Innovation Fund is changing the game for South African entrepreneurs.

The Fund aims to assist black majority owned start-ups and small businesses with ground breaking ideas in the technology, e-commerce, digital content and the film and media space.

They do so through funding, and giving them the tools and support throughout their journey.

Eight businesses were recently added to the growing list of MultiChoice Innovation Fund beneficiaries, giving them the chance to accelerate their future plans.

Joe Heshu, MultiChoice Group Executive for Corporate Affairs, said the MultiChoice Innovation Fund fast tracks entrepreneurs to industry leaders by helping them unlock future opportunities and create new jobs, today.

With a focus on women- and youth-owned businesses, these entrepreneurs get a chance to change the game – and create much-needed jobs along the way.

“The eight beneficiaries are the future of tech, payment solutions, digital marketing, media sales and innovative content creation. We’ve seen their passion and drive to create a different future – it’s inspired us to play an active part in their journey,” he said.

Investing in future industry innovators, today

Born in Tembisa, with a vision to become a national, fee-free, on-demand delivery service that supports township businesses, Swypa Delivery could well become South Africa’s Uber.

Swypa delivers a wide range of products from food, liquor and laundry to automotive parts and lifestyle brands from over 40 township- based businesses, as well as big-name takeaway restaurants.

“The MultiChoice Innovation Fund partnership has given us access to develop our system and increase the size of our fleet. We want to scale up and reach townships all over South Africa,” said Swypa Founder Boitumelo Monageng.

Another MultiChoice Innovation Fund beneficiary, Whoosh, a world-class payment gateway, facilitates online transactions for merchants selling products over web portals and mobile applications founded by Lebeko Mphelo.

Their partnership with MultiChoice is set to open up new opportunities to showcase their capabilities to the world.

They will be offering a host of solutions to the MultiChoice Group and a number of fellow Fund beneficiaries.

Marketing and media trailblazer Angelo Tandy said that his company Mzansi Live, sees the MultiChoice Innovation Fund as a key partner in its growth. Mzansi Live is an Independent Pan African OmniMedia Company based in Cape Town, South Africa founded in 2016 with a national footprint. The organisation was conceptualised by Marketing, Advertising, Broadcasting, Out of Home Media Analysts backed by System & Solution Architects with an African outlook.

Paving a way for creatives to produce world class content

Founded by influential brand strategist Sibu Mabena, Duma Collective is a creative communications agency that uses creative tools to drive brand messages.

These include talent management and procurement, PR, social media, events, brand strategy and creative direction.

“The networking opportunities, pipeline of work, funding for our growth and world-class mentorship are just some of the benefits that come with the support of the MultiChoice Innovation Fund. Our future is looking bright,” commented Mabena.

Yellowbone Entertainment, the company behind blockbuster productions such as Knuckle City and the upcoming African Mythology, Blood Psalms, is a powerhouse South African content machine. Co-founded by Jahmil XT Qubeka and Layla Swart in 2017, it didn’t take them long to rack up a list of successes in television and film. They tell South African stories in a unique and compelling way.

The MultiChoice Innovation Fund will give them the room to hone their craft and bring their vision to life.

The MultiChoice Innovation Fund is leading entrepreneurs into the future. And the future starts now.

Founded in 2015 by Jamal Nxedlana and Lex Trickett, Bubblegum Club is a cultural organisation with a digital publication, creative agency and community- focused initiatives within the cultural sector.

Under the ownership of Mercia Tucker, The Plug magazine has evolved into a media company with an eye to take the continent’s publishing into the future.

The support of the Fund has given them the chance to increase their investment in the African creative economy and empower young, black creatives along the way. Leading online magazine and boutique agency, The Throne, specialises in influencer marketing, management and strategy; social media management and strategy; as well as content production.

The MultiChoice Innovation Fund has already allowed The Throne to expand their full-time team.

Advice on the management of their business means they are more effectively marketing their services.

Sunday World

SUNDAY WORLD