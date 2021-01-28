E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Musica to shut down in May

By Ashley Lechman

Johannesburg – The end of an era has seemingly come for South African music lovers, after it was announced that Musica will be shutting down.

Clicks South Africa announced that Musica will be closing after many years of decline.

According to a statement from the Clicks group, shareholders were advised that the board of directors has taken a decision to close the group’s heritage entertainment brand Musica with effect from 31 May 2021.


“Musica has closed 19 stores since the start of the 2021 financial year and is currently trading from 59 outlets. The remaining stores will be closed as leases expire over the next four months when the majority of leases terminate,” the statement read.

Acquired by Clicks Group in 1992, Musica has been the country’s leading music and entertainment retail brand for several decades.

Musica has been operating in a declining market for several years owing to
the structural shift globally to the digital consumption of music, movies and
games from the traditional physical format.

The inevitable demise of the brand has been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic which resulted in the rapid decline in foot traffic in destination malls where Musica stores are typically located.

“In the stores which have been closed since September 2020, the Musica staff have been absorbed into the group’s expanding health and beauty store network. Management is committed to accommodating the remaining staff within the group where this is operationally feasible,” Clicks said.

Take a look at how South Africans reacted to the news on Twitter below: 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala nominees announced

Johannesburg - The votes are in for the first round of the Pan-African Listeners’ Choice category for the MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021...
Read more
Breaking News

Entries for SAMA27 to close soon

Johannesburg - The countdown towards the close of entries for SAMA27 has begun. The cut off date is on 31 January 2021 at midnight. Music eligible...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.