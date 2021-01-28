Musica to shut down in May

Johannesburg – The end of an era has seemingly come for South African music lovers, after it was announced that Musica will be shutting down.

Clicks South Africa announced that Musica will be closing after many years of decline.

According to a statement from the Clicks group, shareholders were advised that the board of directors has taken a decision to close the group’s heritage entertainment brand Musica with effect from 31 May 2021.

“Musica has closed 19 stores since the start of the 2021 financial year and is currently trading from 59 outlets. The remaining stores will be closed as leases expire over the next four months when the majority of leases terminate,” the statement read.

Acquired by Clicks Group in 1992, Musica has been the country’s leading music and entertainment retail brand for several decades.

Musica has been operating in a declining market for several years owing to

the structural shift globally to the digital consumption of music, movies and

games from the traditional physical format.

The inevitable demise of the brand has been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic which resulted in the rapid decline in foot traffic in destination malls where Musica stores are typically located.

“In the stores which have been closed since September 2020, the Musica staff have been absorbed into the group’s expanding health and beauty store network. Management is committed to accommodating the remaining staff within the group where this is operationally feasible,” Clicks said.

From their statement, they're committed and have already been, relocating staff from those stores into their bigger umbrella. Remember that @Clicks_SA has owned #Musica since 92'. Hopefully what they're saying is true, and if it is, amazing from their end in times like this. 🌻 — Cee (@CeecesTravel) January 28, 2021

Entertainment brand Musica is shutting down from May…. a result of huge shift in consumer digital consumption of music, movies and and and… — PALSE by PALEDI 😷 (@PalediSegapo) January 28, 2021

I'm actually sad about Musica 😔 I still remember when it first opened in Bethlehem in the 90s and I was in awe. Then Jimmy came to Joburg and collapsed at the mega stores! 😂 — Zweli Mbhele (@TheZweli) January 28, 2021

Musica closing… I'm gonna miss their "3 for R99" specials 🥺 — Jersey #10 (@Ludz_SA) January 28, 2021

I was just thinking about it few days ago, asking myself who still buys CDs from Musica when we have so much digital music platforms like Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music etc. — Anthony The Great 🇿🇦 (@antony_skapura) January 28, 2021

my dad deadass used to hear one song on the radio and drag me to musica to find the album even if i had to sing it in the store so the assistants knew which song i was talking about😔 — Star67 (@stfubongi) January 28, 2021

I think it's my fault Musica closed. I used to pretend to want to buy, but then I'll just listen to the CD in store. — Kenwyn Davids (@kenwyntheking) January 28, 2021

Reliable Music Warehouse, Look & Listen and now Musica. End of an era🥺 — Lady Lee (@missleem) January 28, 2021

"You guys don't know how easy you have it. I used to work nightshifts packing CDs at Musica for R14 an hour" 😂😂 — Thabiso Mogodi (@th_mogodi) January 28, 2021

