Muvhango’ war brews over R2m – Duma asks soapie producer to account for expenditure

Drama is unfolding between Muvhango creator Duma Ndlovu’s company and the soapie’s producer Mpfariseni David Mukwevho over R2-million paid for producing the show.

The dispute came to the fore when Ndlovu’s company filed court papers in the Joburg High Court last week seeking an order to force Mukwevho to account for how he spent the money or pay it back.

In the papers, which Sunday World has seen, Ndlovu’s lawyers Fluxmans Inc said Mukwevho was em- ployed by Ndlovu’s company, Word of Mouth Pictures, between January 1 2014 and August 30 2017 as production manager.

They said Mukwevho was required to make arrangements for the recording of Muvhango and securing locations, among other responsibilities. Ndlovu’s company paid Mukwevho various amounts to the tune of R2 065 154.82 in order to discharge these duties.

But the production company now wants to recover the Duma Ndlovu money because Mukwevho has not been able to account how he spent the money because on the receipts that he submitted, there are no signatures or the exact location of the venues booked.

Court papers read: “To the extent that the defendant did not expend the monies paid to him in accordance with his duties as agent and employee of the plaintiff, the defendant is obliged to make repayment to the plaintiff of the amount paid to him.

“The defendant has not accounted to the plaintiff for the manner in which he dealt with monies paid to him as set out above. The plaintiff is accordingly entitled to an account from the defendant of the manner in which he dealt with the monies paid to him, a detail of the account and payment of whatever amount appears to be due to the plaintiff on the account.

Author



Ngwako Malatji