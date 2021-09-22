Nambitha Ben-Mazwi joins Supersport rugby

Johannesburg- Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has announced that she will be joining the SuperSport family as a co-host.

Nambitha took to social media to share the great news with everyone.

“A long-awaited dream realized. Proud to announce, that I have officially joined the SuperSport family and wait for it, for rugby!!!!”

“I am back to sports hosting, as your co-host for the BrightRock Players Choice Awards 2021 happening tomorrow on SuperSport channel 201 and 211 at 20:00”

“For those who don’t know, hosting was my first love. Lady Nam was birthed on stage at the FIFA 2010 World Cup as the official MTN host, then New York took over, and back again as the E-Sports ESL Africa championships.”

“The dream was always to host for my favorite sport, rugby and to land on @supersporttv @superrugby,” she wrote.

Speaking to Sunday World Nambitha shared that everything is quite exciting for her because people know her for acting and also for being a businesswoman and scientist.

Hosting, however, has always been her first love and she is super excited to be doing what she has always loved.

“Viewers can expect a whole lot of fun at the awards tomorrow, these awards let our personalities shine. I am excited for the viewers and fans to actually see my hosting skills because this is where I get to shine, without shining through a character,’ she said.

“I’ve always wanted to be in this industry and this is indeed a dream come true. I’ve been trying to get into SuperSport for the longest time and hopefully this will open more doors for me,” she concluded

