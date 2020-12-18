National Lotteries Commission maintains clean audit for fifth year

Johannesburg – The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) said it has received an unqualified audit with no findings for the financial year 2019/20.

“This is the NLC’s fifth consecutive clean audit for the organisation (NLC) and the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund (NLDTF) – the fund from which a portion of national lottery revenue is distributed to good causes,” the NLC said in a statement.

According to the NLC, the organisation has also reached 93% of targets set for the year.

The clean audit comes a few months after the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) awarded the NLC with an Excellence in Public Finance Management Award for the NLDTF.

The annual report will soon be available on the website www.nlcsa.org.za, with details of these achievements, regulation of lotteries, and the impact of funding on the communities across South Africa.

Earlier this month, the Special Investigating Unit investigators pounced on the National NLC offices in Pretoria as it probes alleged maladministration at the agency.

The swoop came after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) secured a search and seizure warrant from a local magistrate court as part of its investigation into NLC operations.

The commission said it has noted the investigation of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

“In the recent past the NLC has undergone two investigations, one commissioned by the NLC Board through independent audit firm SkX Protiviti to look into the alleged improper use of funds intended for good causes, and another instituted by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition,” the NLC said in a statement.

According to the NLC, the findings of the two investigations are yet to be finalised or communicated.

“As with all previous internal and external investigations, the NLC will cooperate fully with the SIU process until its completion. The Board and management of the NLC wish to once again reiterate its commitment to clean governance as they provide strategic direction to and accountability over the running of the NLC,” the NLC said.

