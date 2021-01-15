Nedbank Cup to go ahead without 8 teams from SAFA

Johannesburg – The South African Football Association have apologized to the PSL and indicated that the association will not be able to provide eight teams to participate in this season’s Nedbank Cup due to the fact that non-professional football is not continuing due to Covid-19.

SAFA has wished the PSL “good luck” for the competition.

The PSL has discussed the matter with Nedbank and agreed that the only appropriate way to deal with the matter is to restore the eight GladAfrica championship teams recently knocked out in the qualification competition to the Nedbank Cup.

The 2020/21 Nedbank Cup will consequently proceed with 32 teams,being 16 DStv Premiership teams and 16 Glad Africa championship teams.

All of the participating teams:

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo