Nedbank Cup to go ahead without 8 teams from SAFA

By Xolile Mtshazo
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 08: Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns and Teboho Mokoena of SuperSport United during the Nedbank Cup, Last 32 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on February 08, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – The South African Football Association have apologized to the PSL and indicated that the association will not be able to provide eight teams to participate in this season’s Nedbank Cup due to the fact that non-professional football is not continuing due to Covid-19.

SAFA has wished the PSL “good luck” for the competition.

The PSL has discussed the matter with Nedbank and agreed that the only appropriate way to deal with the matter is to restore the eight GladAfrica championship teams recently knocked out in the qualification competition to the Nedbank Cup.


The 2020/21 Nedbank Cup will consequently proceed with 32 teams,being 16 DStv Premiership teams and 16 Glad Africa championship teams.

All of the participating teams:

