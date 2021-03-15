New day dawns for continental football as Motsepe takes over

Johannesburg – Newly elected CAF boss Patrice Motsepe held his first meeting with his CAF staff members and the executive committee since ascending to the CAF throne by acclamation after standing unopposed in the CAF congress in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.

The purpose of the meeting was to outline his vision and goals in front of his CAF subordinates for the first time after he announced his 10-point manifesto in Johannesburg two weeks ago.

He mentioned that his biggest goal was to improve the finances of CAF, which are in a shambolic state.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns boss said he will use his connections in business to pump funds into African football.

In the past, CAF has been beset by maladministration, something that plunged the continent into a state of shabbiness.

The 59-year-old businessman also reminded staffers that it is the dawn of a new era and that things are going to be done differently.

“I want to thank the Fifa president Gianni Infantino for the vision and the encouragement of unity,” Motsepe said in his acceptance speech.

“We can only deal with the challenges of Africa as a team and we will succeed when we are united. Thanks to CAF exco for the great work you’ve been doing, you represent the best in Africa.”

Together with the leadership of associations, he has confidence that “working together we will succeed in making African football among the best in the world”.

Motsepe vowed to change the face of African football. “We spend lots of money on European football and our new negotiations on TV rights should benefit African football.

“The face of African football will never be the same again. We need to make things happen. African football should be globally competitive.’’

The outgoing Sundowns owner said it was also imperative that CAF’s financial position be stabilised as a matter of urgency. The elective congress also unanimously approved to increase the number of vice-presidents from three to five.

Messages to congratulate Motsepe kept pouring from South Africa’s most influential and prominent sports personalities.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa was among the first.

“Congratulations to all those involved in driving such a successful campaign. Following so closely after the successful hosting of the 2010 Fifa World Cup by South Africa, Mr Motsepe’s election as the 8th CAF president constitutes a welcome vote of confidence in our country by the 54-nation strong general assembly. On our part, as government, we will provide all the support required to make the term of our country’s first CAF president a rewarding and productive experience,” said Mthethwa.

PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza said: “On behalf of the National Soccer League, we celebrate the ascendency of Patrice Motsepe to the highest pinnacle in the continent.

“It appears to us that he had a premonition when he joined the PSL for the fi rst time. He was the only club boss who was called president and today it is a reality.”

Kaizer Chiefs also congratulated Motsepe on his victory.

By Kgomotso Mokoena

