New Le Coq sponsorship still on track

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – Bafana Bafana new technical sponsor Le Coq Sportif has explained the recent chaos that resulted in some of the national teams and Safa referees still wearing the kit from previous sponsors Nike.

Bafana’s new deal with the French kit suppliers kicked in just after COVID-19 regulations were eased to level 1 during camp in Rustenburg for the Namibia and Zambia friendly international matches last month.

The mishap has resulted in a shortage of kit for the Bafana technical team and other national teams.

The junior national teams and the women’s national team are still using the old kit from the former sponsors.

The new jersey was first introduced when Bafana played against Namibia on October 8.

Even the launch was low key compared to technical sponsors of the past. “We supply Safa as best and according to their requirements.

We provide them with whatever they ask for.

We have sent our orders for kits, off-field gear to factories for manufacturing,” said Le Coq Sportif sales director Roger Noades.

“The COVID-19 really affected us. Two factories were closed down and people lost their jobs. Others have had to work overtime on Saturdays and Sundays. “But we are not worried or panicking, as we take orders from Safa and we believe we are on track with the kit.”

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said: “In two weeks’ time the referees’ kit should be sorted out. Le Coq Sportif were only expected to start supplying us in January, but they were able to assist in terms of [national teams] Bafana Bafana and Banyana.”

