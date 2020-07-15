E-edition
New UCT Council weighs in on scathing ombud report into Mamokgethi Phakeng

By Somaya Stockenstroom
newly elected chairperson of the University of Cape Town (UCT) council Babalwa Ngonyama

The newly elected chairperson of the University of Cape Town (UCT) council, Babalwa Ngonyama, has described the controversial report by the institution’s ombud into the leadership of the university’s executives as “regrettable.”

Ngonyama, who was elected to the position over the weekend, was referring to a scathing report released last week by UCT ombud Zetu Makamandela-Mguqulwa which lambasted the leadership of vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng and her colleagues.

Makamandela-Mguqulwa in her report likened Phakeng to a bully, who victimizes staff.  A source at UCT has, however, told Sunday World that anti-transformation forces were trying to oust Phakeng, who was appointed to the role in 2018 – and that office of the ombud was weaponized for this purpose.


Ngonyama in her first communication to the UCT community said processes were flouted in the release of the report. “The Council has noted the UCT Ombud’s report for 2019 which has resulted in various reports in the media. The Office of the Ombud is an independent office that reports to Council. As such the decision to release such a report is the responsibility of the Council,” said Ngonyama.

“Due process was not followed in the release of this report which is deeply regrettable. As the new Council we are committed to ensuring that the institutional mechanisms to safeguard the integrity of the University’s processes are strengthened with due respect for the principles of administrative justice and protection of the rights of all concerned,” she added.

 

