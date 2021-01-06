New year, old Eskom as power utility announces stage 2 loadshedding

Johannesburg – As South Africans slowly begin to settle into the new year and prepare for 2021, Eskom has come to the party, announcing stage 2 loadshedding.

The country’s power utility said in a statement, “Eskom would like to inform the public that Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented between 22.00 and 05 00 tonight and on Thursday night.”

Eskom said that the loadshedding is necessary in order lo recover and preserve the emergency generation reserves that have been utilised to support the system during the week following the earlier planned shutdown at Koeberg Unit 1and other units whose return to service have been delayed.

Eskom further said, “We currently have 6 672MW on planned maintenance. While another 12 073MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these units to service es soon as possible.”

Eskom said that it would urge the public to reduce electricity consumption in order to help them minimize loadshedding.

“The system remains vulnerable end unpredictable. Loadshedding is implemented as a last resort order to protect the integrity of the system,” Eskom further added.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman