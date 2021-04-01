NLC funding applications open for new financial year

Johannesburg – The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) today opened, for funding applications for the financial year April 1 2021 to March 31 2022.

NLC spokesperson Ndivhuho Mafela said as in recent years, the commission has set out focus/priority areas for funding are fair and impactful.

Mafela said: “These priorities are aligned to government priorities and will inform funding allocation for the year. Qualifying organisations are invited to visit the website www.nlcsa.org.za to download the detailed advert, application forms and accompanying guidelines.”

The NLC has also appointed a panel of grant funding management agents to aid prospective applicants for funding.

Mafela said the panel, which is independent from the NLC, will help ensure the NLC’s funding programmes reach the most marginalized communities by assisting with the support and capacitation of prospective applicants.

“This includes assisting applicants with the process and compilation of all relevant documents in support of an application for funding and ancillary functions.”

The NLC urged prospective applicants who require assistance from the agents, or would like to verify the accreditation of appointed agents to contact the call centre on 08600 65383 or on *protected email*

