No football matches for now please – Safa

While SA’s professional wing, the PSL is forging ahead with its preparations for its 32 clubs in the Premiership and First divisions to resume training leading to the restart of the postponed season, the mother body Safa says NO.

The PSL Board of Governors (BoG) met today to map the way forward for the resumption of training but more significantly the restarting of the league season suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to a sporting crisis globally.

In a statement released today, Safa said it would like to reiterate that under COVID-19 lockdown rules, no football matches are allowed to take place, whether it is amateur, social or in any capacity.

“We have received numerous complaints from across the country where some people are still playing football, mostly social games. This is illegal and unacceptable under COVID-19 regulations,” said Safa acting CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe.

“No football is allowed to be played and this regulation applies across the board. All clubs and individuals are requested not to breach the government COVID-19 lockdown rules,” he added.

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, last weekend spelt out that professional clubs can return to training but under strict protocols but this does not apply to amateur football as well as social games.

Motlanthe said players must return to training and playing football only when government says so, and this will be conveyed through Safa.

“Everything is on hold as things stand and we must all await government instructions on the way forward. In the meantime, players must stay at home, obey COVID-19 regulations such as social distancing and maintaining strict hygienic rules,” said Motlanthe.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo