No one should be above the law of the land

By Sandile Motha

Johannesburg – Civil society organisations have called for tough action against former president Jacob Zuma, saying he was in contempt of the country’s democracy by refusing to present himself before the Zondo Commission as per order of the Constitutional Court.

Council for the Advancement of South African Constitution said the former president should not be allowed to escape accountability.

“The commission must explore all available avenues to ensure that Zuma explains his role in the alleged state capture project.

“He is not only in contempt of the county’s constitutional democracy, but he is committing an injustice to the millions of South African citizens who are yearning to know what really took place under his leadership,” said Lawson Naidoo, the executive director for the organisation.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said Zuma’s defiance of the apex court in the land was a slap in the face of the country’s democracy.

The foundation called on the ANC to take a decisive stance on its senior member’s “deplorable conduct”.

“We are disappointed that the ANC has, to date, chosen not to comment on as serious a matter as this. Surely, the governing party should have publicly communicated an opinion about its former president, who has brazenly dismissed a ruling by the country’s apex court,” the organisation said.

“We are mindful that Zuma’s band of supporters – some of whom are also facing serious allegations or charges of corruption – will use a possible arrest as a basis to turn Zuma into a political ‘martyr’.”

SA Council of Churches general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana said Zuma’s defiance would dent the national reconciliation journey as well as respect for the law. Zuma and his lawyers knew defying the commission was illegal, Mpumlwana said, adding that no one was above the law.

Political analyst Professor Tinyiko Maluleke said Zuma might have thought that he was making a political statement, but the move was politically suicidal.

“The Zuma ConCourt defiance was poorly managed by the ANC. By now his party should have met and persuaded him to do the right thing.

“The rule of law is at stake by this stance taken by the former president. This is also likely to tear the country apart because he is known to have many people who support him,” said Maluleke.

Political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana said Zuma was avoiding accountability, adding that his stance trampled upon everything that the status of former president represents.

“As a former president, Zuma should know better. He is behaving like he is hiding something,” he said.

