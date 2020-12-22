SA law agencies get their claws back

Johannesburg – The year 2020, though filled with a lot of challenges, must be embraced for having brought the claws back to some of our law-enforcement agencies including the Hawks and special investigating unit, which had become toothless despite having their work cut out for them.

The two law-enforcement agencies, together with the National Prosecuting Authority, had been in slumberland prior to the year 2020, only prosecuting a few cases involving political heavyweights linked to serious allegations of fraud, corruption and money-laundering.

These law-enforcement agencies tasked with the responsibility of restoring law and order by bringing the thugs, including politicians and government administrators looting state coffers seemed to follow the “socalled nine wasted years” mantra that had come to define former president Jacob Zuma’s administration.

But in the year 2020, these agencies came out of their slumber and have shown the country what they were created to do, enforce the law without fear or favour.

The Hawks arrested the alleged kingpins of the R252-million asbestos tender looting in the Free State including the flamboyant businessman Edwin Sodi and subsequently freezed his R300-million worth of assets and confiscated his luxury cars.

Sodi was arrested alongside three other government officials whom who he is believed to have blessed with the millions of rand he made of the tender in kickbacks.

The arrest of ANC secretary- general Ace Magashule and former Free State premier, on allegations of wrongdoing linked to this looting, shook SA.

Sunday World

Aubrey Mothombeni