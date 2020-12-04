Noko Mashaba and Future most watched on YouTube by South Africans in 2020

Johannesburg – YouTube announced the top videos watched by South Africans this year, including the top trending videos, top music videos, top Creators and top breakout Creators.

The top 10 trending videos in South Africa reflect South Africans’ love of entertainment, current affairs and music, as well as the impact of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus on our daily lives.

From everyone’s favourite Noko Mashaba – Lockdown Shandis to President Ramapahosa’s COVID-19 address on 23 March announcing the lockdown, the John Vuli Gate challenge and how to make fabric masks at home, South Africans stayed home watching (and dancing) this year.

YouTube looks at a range of factors that determine if a video is trending, including the nature and the volume of viewership specifically in that country, which may be different from the public view count.

Top trending videos are determined based on in-country views of videos uploaded in 2020, excluding music videos, trailers, and children’s videos.

Top Music videos, likewise, are determined based on in-country views of official music videos uploaded in 2020.

Top 10 Trending videos in South Africa in 2020:

Watch:

Top 10 Music Videos watched by South Africans in 2020

Top Creators are determined based on in-country subscribers gained in 2020, excluding channels from artists, brands, media companies, and children’s content.

The Breakout Creators list is compiled based on in-country subscribers gained in 2020, excluding channels from artists, brands, media companies, and children’s content.

Only channels with +200% YoY growth in 2020 (tripling in size) are eligible.

Top 10 Creators

Top 10 Breakout Creators

Ashley Lechman