E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Nolwazi Ngubeni takes the lead in Mzali Wami

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Nolwazi Ngubeni takes the lead in Mzali Wami.

Johannesburg – Nolwazi Ngubeni made her debut as the lead actress in Mzansi Magic’s new drama Mzali Wami last night.

She tweeted that she received the call for the role the Monday after burying her grandmother. “Today, I wish she was alive to see this,” she said.

The Safta winning actress who plays the role of Sibongile Dlomi is known for her roles in the film Otelo Burning, SABC1’s InterseXions and 1 Magic’s The River.


Other well-known names in the drama are Masasa Mbangeni and Lungelo Mpangase.

“I’m very excited to be playing Sbongile. There are a few things, which might not seem normal about her, but at her core, she’s just a woman fighting for her family, something that many women would be able to identify with” said the actress.

The drama, created by Dineo Ranaka and Siphosethu Tshapu of Brains At Work Media Production, explores Human Trafficking.

Having worked as a casting director for productions including Intersexions II, Umlilo, Nothing For Mahala, The Chemo Club, Farewell Ella Bella, MTV Shuga, AboMama and Rhythm City, this is her first leading role in Mzali Wami.

She also runs her own casting agency Africazi Media and was recently honoured by her community at the Clermont Legends Awards.

Fans were excited to see the actress on their screens again. Take a look at some of their reactions from Twitter below:

 

 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World  

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Palacios jumps Pirates ship

Johannesburg - After developing a galaxy of Orlando Pirates stars in the last 20 years or so, Augusto Palacios on Tuesday parted ways with...
Read more
Breaking News

WATCH: SA Music Week launches ‘Corona’ music video

Johannesburg – The organisers of South African Music Week (SAMW), have launched a music video – entitled ‘Corona’ – which is a collaboration by...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.