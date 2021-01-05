Nolwazi Ngubeni takes the lead in Mzali Wami.

Johannesburg – Nolwazi Ngubeni made her debut as the lead actress in Mzansi Magic’s new drama Mzali Wami last night.

She tweeted that she received the call for the role the Monday after burying her grandmother. “Today, I wish she was alive to see this,” she said.

The Safta winning actress who plays the role of Sibongile Dlomi is known for her roles in the film Otelo Burning, SABC1’s InterseXions and 1 Magic’s The River.

Other well-known names in the drama are Masasa Mbangeni and Lungelo Mpangase.

“I’m very excited to be playing Sbongile. There are a few things, which might not seem normal about her, but at her core, she’s just a woman fighting for her family, something that many women would be able to identify with” said the actress.

The drama, created by Dineo Ranaka and Siphosethu Tshapu of Brains At Work Media Production, explores Human Trafficking.

Having worked as a casting director for productions including Intersexions II, Umlilo, Nothing For Mahala, The Chemo Club, Farewell Ella Bella, MTV Shuga, AboMama and Rhythm City, this is her first leading role in Mzali Wami.

She also runs her own casting agency Africazi Media and was recently honoured by her community at the Clermont Legends Awards.

Fans were excited to see the actress on their screens again. Take a look at some of their reactions from Twitter below:

missed you on our screens 💃💃❤❤ we definitely watching https://t.co/bpwluN3cBq — yandani_V (@Yandz19) January 4, 2021

@NolwaziNgubeni so happy to see you in character a fave😍 — Nomali💎 (@ohpison_fire) January 4, 2021

I got the call for #MzaliWam the Monday after we buried my grandmother. Today, I wish she was alive to see this. pic.twitter.com/lPZhzJoNoJ — Nolwazi Shange (@NolwaziNgubeni) January 4, 2021

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom