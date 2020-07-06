North West MEC dies of cardiac arrest after testing positive for COVID-19

North West MEC for Cooperative Governance and Human Settlement Gordon Kegakilwe has passed away.

The member of the North West Provincial Executive suffered a cardiac arrest after testing positive for COVID-19

His passing was announced by North West Premier Job Mokgoro on Monday evening 6 July 2020.

The premier said MEC Kegakilwe was admitted with COVID pneumonia yesterday afternoon at the Vryburg Private Hospital and was immediately put on oxygen.

He said the ANC politicians died after a decision was taken to transfer him to a hospital in Klerksdorp.

“He was transported from Vryburg to Klerksdorp in an ambulance and upon arrival in Klerksdorp, he suffered a cardiac arrest and despite all the efforts by the medical personnel, he succumbed and lost his life,” said Mokgoro.

Premier Mokgoro has sent condolences to Kegakilwe’s family saying that he was a distinguished individual, a tried and tested comrade and one of the finest to have come from the ranks of the African National Congress.

Aubrey Mothombeni