NPA on drive to educate learners this Child Protection Month

Johannesburg – This month of Child Protection, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are educating scholars about the work that they do.

Last week, they visited Lekazi Secondary school in Mpumalanga

State advocates, Thulani Msibi and Tula Bekwa were part of the programme.

They addressed learners about the role of the prosecutor, how the NPA fits in the criminal justice system, court processes, bullying, rape and gender-based violence and femicide.

Scholars were further told about the dangers of committing crimes and urged to report cases to the police or teachers and make use of the nearest Kabokweni Thuthuzela centre should they fall victims to gender-based violence.

The NPA then participated in Constitutional educational awareness that was held in schools surrounding Elukwatini, Kromdraai and Badplaas.

They said this was in partnership with government departments and civil society organisations.

“The objective was to promote constitutional rights to learners and educators, and vision for unity in diversity and strengthen the human rights in South Africa. A representative from each of the stakeholders made presentations to learners on their mandates. Learners were divided into different groups. The ELukwatini Control Prosecutor, Stepheline Sikhonde, together with the Court Preparation officer, Nomthandazo Mbatha were part of the programme,” read their statement.

Learners were educated about their rights and responsibilities, the role of the NPA within the Criminal Justice System, Court processes, bullying, sexual crimes, Thuthuzela Care Centre services, Human trafficking and substance abuse.

“More than 1000 Grade 8 and 9 learners from 15 schools were encouraged to stay away from all sorts of crimes and report cases to their teachers, parents or to the police station should they fall victims. “

Schools visited included Highveld Comprehensive, Takheni Secondary and Bantfwabethu Secondary.

As part of the child safety initiative, Advocate du Plessis, the acting Head of SOCA in the Mpumalanga Province also addresses issues of bullying on Rise Fm yesterday.

She assured learners that children are protected against bullying by the law in South Africa and that there can be serious consequences if found guilty of bullying.

